Academy Sports And Outdoors Trims FY25 Outlook On Tariff Impact - Update

June 10, 2025 — 08:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, sporting goods retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) revised its earnings, adjusted earnings, net sales and comparable sales guidance for the full-year 2025 to account for multiple tariff scenarios while maintaining high end.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.10 to $5.90 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.45 to $6.25 per share on net sales between $5.970 billion and $6.265 billion, with comparable sales between a decline of 4.0 and growth of 1.0 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.85 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.75 to $6.20 per share on net sales between $6.090 billion and $6.265 billion, with comparable sales between a decline of 2.0 and growth of 1.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.97 per share on net revenues of $6.14 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The high end of the guidance represents reciprocal tariffs at 10 percent for all other countries, including China, and the low end represents China tariffs staying at 145 percent, the original reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2, 2025.

The Company believes it has effectively mitigated the cost of tariffs at current levels, while minimizing the impacts to customers. It has worked diligently over the past several years to reduce exposure to China and to diversify its supply chain by entering into arrangements with trusted suppliers in other countries.

On Thursday, Academy also announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend with respect to the quarter ended May 3, 2025, of $0.13 per share of common stock, payable on July 17, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 19, 2025.

