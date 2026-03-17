Academy Sports And Outdoors Stock Falls 7% Despite Revenue Growth In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) are falling about 7 percent on Tuesday morning trading despite the company reporting revenue and earnings growth in the fourth quarter.

The company's stock is currently trading at $52.01, down 7.96 percent or $4.51, over the previous close of $56.51 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $33.34 and $62.44 in the past one year.

For the quarter, earnings totaled $133.68 million, or $1.98 per share, compared with $133.63 million, or $1.89 per share, last year. Revenue rose to $1.718 billion from $1.676 billion in the prior year.

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