Academy Sports and Outdoors Reports Q4 2024 Results: Comparable Sales Down 3.0%, EPS of $1.89, and Launch of Jordan Brand in 145 Stores

Academy Sports and Outdoors reported a 3.0% decline in comparable sales for Q4 2024, despite a positive EPS of $1.89.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. reported a 3.0% decline in comparable sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, though this represented a 190 basis point improvement over the previous quarter. The company posted a diluted GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89, which exceeded the midpoint of their updated guidance. In exciting news, Academy plans to launch the Jordan Brand in 145 stores and online starting in late April. Additionally, they announced an 18% increase in their quarterly dividend per share. Despite challenges in the macroeconomic environment, Academy’s CEO expressed optimism about future growth, emphasizing new brand offerings and advancements in marketing and technology. The company's financials for the fourth quarter included a net income of $133.6 million and net sales of approximately $1.68 billion. Furthermore, Academy opened five new stores during the quarter, contributing to plans for 20-25 new openings in 2025, as they work towards enhanced customer engagement and profitability.
Potential Positives
- Fourth Quarter Diluted GAAP EPS of $1.89 is above the midpoint of the updated guidance provided, signaling a strong performance relative to expectations.
- The company announced the launch of the Jordan Brand in 145 stores and online, indicating an expansion of its product offerings and potential to attract new customers.
- Quarterly dividend increased by 18% per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Sequential improvements in comparable sales since the second quarter indicate positive trends moving into 2025, with expectations for continued sales growth throughout the year.
Potential Negatives
- Fourth quarter comparable sales declined by 3.0%, indicating continued challenges in sales performance despite a modest improvement from the previous quarter.
- Net income decreased significantly by 19.4% compared to the prior fiscal year, reflecting a downward trend in profitability.
- Earnings per share (EPS) also fell by 14.5% year-over-year, which could concern investors about the company's ability to generate shareholder returns.
FAQ
What were Academy Sports and Outdoors' fourth quarter comparable sales results?
Fourth quarter comparable sales declined by 3.0%, marking a 190 basis point improvement from the third quarter of 2024.
What is the diluted GAAP EPS reported for the fourth quarter?
The diluted GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter was $1.89, which is above the midpoint of the updated guidance provided.
When will the Jordan Brand launch at Academy Sports and Outdoors?
The Jordan Brand will launch in 145 stores and online starting in late April 2025.
What is the new quarterly dividend amount announced by Academy?
The company has increased its quarterly dividend by 18%, now set at $0.13 per share of common stock.
How many new stores does Academy plan to open in 2025?
Academy plans to open 20-25 new stores throughout 2025.
Full Release
Fourth Quarter Comparable Sales Declined
(3.0)%
: a
+190
Basis Point Improvement vs. Third Quarter
2024
Fourth Quarter Diluted GAAP EPS of
$1.89
: Above the Midpoint of Updated Guidance Provided
Company Announces Launch of Jordan Brand in
145 Stores
and Online Beginning in Late April
Quarterly Dividend Increased by
18%
Per Share
KATY, Texas, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASO) ("Academy" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 1, 2025. Fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 included 13 and 52 weeks, respectively, compared to 14 and 53 weeks in fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, respectively.
“Looking back on 2024, our team made significant strides toward achieving our long-term goals, all while thoughtfully navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment. As we head into 2025, we’re energized by the opportunities that lie ahead. The foundation for growth that we’ve built over the past year should yield meaningful results this year and into the future.” said Steve Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer. “This year, we are introducing an exciting slate of new brands, including the launch of the Jordan brand with a focus on sport, with shops in men's, women's and kids. We're also bolstering our targeted marketing capabilities, and rolling out new technology across our stores, all designed to elevate our ability to serve our core customers. These innovations, combined with our unwavering commitment to value leadership, position us for a pivotal year in which we anticipate a return to topline sales growth.”
Fourth Quarter Operating Results
($ in millions, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Change
February 1, 2025
(13 weeks)
February 3, 2024
(14 weeks)
%
Net sales
$
1,676.9
$
1,794.8
(6.6)%
Comparable sales
(3.0)%
(3.6)%
Income before income tax
$
165.3
$
211.3
(21.8)%
Net income
(1)
$
133.6
$
168.2
(20.6)%
Adjusted net income
(2)
$
138.8
$
168.2
(17.5)%
%%Earnings per common share, diluted
$
1.89
$
2.21
(14.5)%
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted
(2)
$
1.96
$
2.21
(11.3)%
Fiscal 2024 Operating Results
($ in millions, except per share data)
Fiscal Year Ended
Change
February 1, 2025
(52 weeks)
February 3, 2024
(53 weeks)
%
Net sales
$
5,933.4
$
6,159.3
(3.7)%
Comparable sales
(5.1)%
(6.5)%
Income before income tax
$
538.2
$
663.2
(18.8)%
Net income
(1)
$
418.4
$
519.2
(19.4)%
Adjusted net income
(2)
$
439.5
$
539.5
(18.5)%
Earnings per common share, diluted
$
5.73
$
6.70
(14.5)%
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted
(2)
$
6.02
$
6.96
(13.5)%
(1) Net income for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025, includes a $15.0 million gain pertaining to a credit card fee litigation settlement and a $7.1 million gain on a sale-leaseback transaction, both of which occurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Net income for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2024, includes a $15.9 million net gain from a credit card fee litigation settlement which occurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
(2) Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share (EPS), diluted are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Note: Fourth quarter and full year 2024 included 13 and 52 weeks, compared to 14 and 53 weeks in fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, respectively. The extra week in 2023 added $73.3 million to net sales and $0.08 to GAAP EPS. We define comparable sales as the percentage of period-over-period net sales increase or decrease, in the aggregate, for stores open after thirteen full fiscal months, as well as for all e-commerce sales.
Balance Sheet ($ in millions)
As of
Change
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
%
Cash and cash equivalents
$
288.9
$
347.9
(17.0)%
Merchandise inventories, net
$
1,308.8
$
1,194.2
9.6
Long-term debt, net
$
482.7
$
484.6
(0.4)%
Capital Allocation ($ in millions)
Fiscal Year Ended
Change
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
%
Share repurchases
$
368.3
$
204.2
80.4%
Dividends paid
$
31.5
$
27.2
15.8%
Subsequent to the end of fiscal year 2024, on March 6, 2025, Academy announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend with respect to the quarter ended February 1, 2025, of $0.13 per share of common stock. This is a 18% increase from the previous quarterly dividend payment. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2025.
New Store Openings
Academy opened five new stores during the fourth quarter for a total of 16 new stores in 2024. In 2025, the Company plans on opening 20-25 new stores.
Academy Store Footprint Update
Fiscal 2024
Total stores open at
beginning of the
quarter
Number of stores
opened during the
quarter
Number of stores
closed during the
quarter
Total stores open at
end of quarter
1st Quarter
282
2
—
284
2nd Quarter
284
1
—
285
3rd Quarter
285
8
—
293
4th Quarter
293
5
—
298
Fiscal 2024
(in thousands)
Total gross square
feet open at
beginning of the
quarter
Gross square feet
for stores opened
during the quarter
Gross square feet
for stores closed
during the quarter
Total gross square
feet at the end of
the quarter
1st Quarter
19,679
121.9
—
19,801
2nd Quarter
19,801
55.5
—
19,857
3rd Quarter
19,857
443.6
—
20,300
4th Quarter
20,300
304.3
—
20,604
2025 Outlook
“The fourth quarter played out in-line with guidance, with customers relying on Academy to deliver value when it mattered most. Our profitability and cash flow from operations as a rate to sales is top quartile in retail. Our capital allocation mindset is unchanged, focusing on financial stability, investing into straight-forward growth strategies and returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and a modest dividend," stated Carl Ford, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We have seen sequential improvements in comp sales since the second quarter and we anticipate that will continue into 2025. We are focused on our long-range strategy of growing the Company by opening new stores, improving the omnichannel experience, investing in new brands while remaining committed to value, utilizing customer data more effectively and leveraging our supply chain. We will leverage our strong balance sheet and use our cash flows to invest into these strategies, because we expect them to drive our long-term success.”
The company expects the first quarter to be the most challenging from a sales and earnings per share prospective as they plan to open five stores and transition to the new Jordan floor set. They further expect their internal initiatives to start to positively impact results beginning in the second quarter. Additionally, they expect the back half of the year to be stronger than the first half as their internal initiatives take hold.
Academy is providing the following initial guidance for fiscal 2025 (year ending January 31, 2026). This guidance takes into account various factors, both internal and external, such as the expected benefits of the Company's growth initiatives, current consumer demand, the competitive environment, as well as the potential impacts from inflation and other economic risks. The earnings per share estimates do not include any potential future share repurchases and assume a tax rate of 22.0% to 23.0%.
Fiscal 2025 Guidance
change
(at midpoint)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Low end
High end
2024
Actuals
vs. 2024
Net sales
$6,090
$6,265
$5,933
4.2 %
Comparable sales
(2)
(2.0)%
1.0%
(5.1)%
+460 bps
Gross margin rate
34.0 %
34.5%
33.9 %
+40 bps
GAAP net income
$375
$410
$418
(6.1)%
Adjusted net income
(1)
$400
$435
$439
(4.9)%
GAAP earnings per common share, diluted
$5.40
$5.85
$5.73
(1.8)%
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted
(1)
$5.75
$6.20
$6.02
(0.7)%
Diluted weighted average common shares
~70
~70
73.0
(4.1)%
Capital Expenditures
$220
$250
$200
17.5 %
Adjusted free cash flow
(1), (3)
$290
$320
$342
(10.8)%
(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share (EPS), diluted, and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) We define comparable sales as the percentage of period-over-period net sales increase or decrease, in the aggregate, for stores open after thirteen full fiscal months, as well as for all e-commerce sales.
(3) We have not reconciled guidance for adjusted free cash flow to the most comparable GAAP measure because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts given the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and could be significant; therefore, we are unable to provide an estimate of the most closely comparable GAAP measure at this time.
Conference Call Info
Academy will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The call will be webcast at
investors.academy.com
. The following information is provided for those who would like to participate in the conference call:
U.S. callers
1-877-407-3982
International callers
1-201-493-6780
Passcode
13751956
A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days on the Company's website.
About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 302 stores across 21 states. Academy’s mission is to provide “Fun for All” and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy’s product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands.
Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow have been presented in this press release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors as they provide additional information on comparisons between periods by excluding certain items that affect overall comparability. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes, to consider underlying trends of its business, and in measuring its performance relative to others in the market, and believes presenting these measures also provides information to investors and others for understanding and evaluating trends in the Company’s operating results or measuring performance in the same manner as the Company’s management. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures. For additional information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 (the "Annual Report"), to be filed on March 20, 2025, which may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
See “Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements may incorporate words such as “believe,” “expect,", "anticipate," “forward,” “ahead,” “opportunities,” “plans,” “priorities,” “goals,” “future,” “short/long term,” “will,” “should,” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding the Company’s fiscal 2025 outlook under the caption "2025 Outlook," the Company's strategic plans and financial objectives, including the implementation of such plans, the growth of the Company's business and operations, including the opening of new stores and the expansion into new markets, the company's payment of dividends, including the timing and the amount thereof, share repurchases by the company, and the Company's expectations regarding its future performance and future financial condition are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are all difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, environmental, and other factors that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry, including the possible effects of ongoing macroeconomic challenges, inflation and in higher interest rates, trade policy changes or additional tariffs, geopolitical tensions, or changes to the financial health of our customers, many of which are beyond Academy's control. These and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report, under the caption "Part 1A. Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.
Investor Contact
Media Contact
Dan Aldridge
Meredith Klein
VP, Investor Relations
VP, Communications
832-739-4102
346-823-6514
dan.aldridge@academy.com
meredith.klein@academy.com
ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Fiscal Quarter Ended
February 1, 2025
Percentage of
Sales
(1)
February 3, 2024
Percentage of
Sales
(1)
Net sales
$
1,676,920
100.0
%
$
1,794,828
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
1,136,691
67.8
%
1,197,819
66.7
%
Gross margin
540,229
32.2
%
597,009
33.3
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
385,533
23.0
%
393,044
21.9
%
Operating income
154,696
9.2
%
203,965
11.4
%
Interest expense, net
9,168
0.5
%
12,578
0.7
%
Loss on early retirement of debt
—
0.0
%
1,525
0.1
%
Other (income), net
(19,769)
(1.2)
%
(21,395)
(1.2)
%
Income before income taxes
165,297
9.9
%
211,257
11.8
%
Income tax expense
31,666
1.9
%
43,090
2.4
%
Net income
$
133,631
8.0
%
$
168,167
9.4
%
Earnings Per Common Share:
Basic
$
1.93
$
2.27
Diluted
$
1.89
$
2.21
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
69,229
74,219
Diluted
70,689
76,035
(1) Column may not add due to rounding
ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Fiscal Year Ended
February 1, 2025
Percentage of
Sales
(1)
February 3, 2024
Percentage of
Sales
(1)
Net sales
$
5,933,450
100.0
%
$
6,159,291
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
3,921,990
66.1
%
4,049,080
65.7
%
Gross margin
2,011,460
33.9
%
2,110,211
34.3
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,472,821
24.8
%
1,432,356
23.3
%
Operating income
538,639
9.1
%
677,855
11.0
%
Interest expense, net
36,873
0.6
%
46,051
0.7
%
Write off of deferred loan costs
449
0.0
%
1,525
0.0
%
Other (income), net
(36,908)
(0.6)
%
(32,877)
(0.5)
%
Income before income taxes
538,225
9.1
%
663,156
10.8
%
Income tax expense
119,778
2.0
%
143,966
2.3
%
Net income
$
418,447
7.1
%
$
519,190
8.4
%
Earnings Per Common Share:
Basic
$
5.87
$
6.89
Diluted
$
5.73
$
6.70
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
71,343
75,389
Diluted
73,048
77,469
(1)
Column may not add due to rounding
ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
288,929
$
347,920
Accounts receivable - less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,752 and $2,217, respectively
16,759
19,371
Merchandise inventories, net
1,308,840
1,194,159
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
95,621
83,450
Total current assets
1,710,149
1,644,900
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
525,136
445,209
RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
1,173,075
1,111,237
TRADE NAME
579,007
578,236
GOODWILL
861,920
861,920
OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS
51,676
35,211
Total assets
$
4,900,963
$
4,676,713
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
612,424
$
541,077
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
230,323
217,932
Current lease liabilities
115,134
117,849
Current maturities of long-term debt
3,000
3,000
Total current liabilities
960,881
879,858
LONG-TERM DEBT, NET
482,679
484,551
LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITIES
1,185,741
1,091,294
DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES, NET
256,815
254,796
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
10,812
11,564
Total liabilities
2,896,928
2,722,063
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; none issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 300,000,000 shares; 68,332,961 and 74,349,927 issued and outstanding as of February 1, 2025 and February 3, 2024, respectively
683
743
Additional paid-in capital
247,094
242,098
Retained earnings
1,756,258
1,711,809
Stockholders' equity
2,004,035
1,954,650
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,900,963
$
4,676,713
ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
Fiscal Year Ended
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
418,447
$
519,190
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
118,070
110,936
Non-cash lease expense
30,295
16,723
Equity compensation
26,629
24,377
Amortization of deferred loan and other costs
2,574
2,739
Deferred income taxes
2,020
(4,247)
Non-cash loss on early retirement of debt
—
1,525
Write-off of Deferred Loan Costs
449
—
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(7,062)
(388)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
2,611
(2,868)
Merchandise inventories
(114,681)
89,358
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(10,117)
(50,225)
Other noncurrent assets
(12,437)
(18,761)
Accounts payable
65,761
(142,346)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
11,952
(26,712)
Income taxes payable
(5,277)
17,640
Other long-term liabilities
(1,152)
(1,162)
Net cash provided by operating activities
528,082
535,779
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(199,589)
(207,770)
Purchases of intangible assets
(771)
(520)
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment
14,240
2,151
Net cash used in investing activities
(186,120)
(206,139)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities
3,900
—
Reduction in Revolving Credit Facilities
(3,900)
—
Repayment of Term Loan
(3,000)
(103,000)
Debt issuance fees
(5,689)
—
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
4,323
16,636
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program
5,248
5,484
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(5,460)
(7,971)
Repurchase of common stock for retirement
(364,912)
(202,796)
Dividends paid
(31,463)
(27,218)
Net cash used in financing activities
(400,953)
(318,865)
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(58,991)
10,775
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
347,920
337,145
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$
288,929
$
347,920
ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NONGAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT
We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation, and amortization, and impairment, and other adjustments included in the table below. We define “Adjusted EBIT” as Adjusted EBITDA less depreciation and amortization. We describe these adjustments reconciling net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT in the following table.
Fiscal Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Net income (a)
$
133,631
$
168,167
$
418,447
$
519,190
Interest expense, net
9,167
12,578
36,873
46,051
Income tax expense
31,665
43,090
119,778
143,966
Depreciation and amortization
30,962
31,542
118,070
110,936
Equity compensation (b)
6,240
(1,751)
26,629
24,377
Loss on early retirement of debt
—
1,525
—
1,525
Write off of deferred loan costs
—
—
449
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
211,665
$
255,151
$
720,246
$
846,045
Less: Depreciation and amortization
(30,962)
(31,542)
(118,070)
(110,936)
Adjusted EBIT
$
180,703
$
223,609
$
602,176
$
735,109
(a) Net income for the year ended February 1, 2025, includes a $15.0 million gain pertaining to a litigation settlement and a $7.1 million gain on a sale-leaseback transaction, both of which occurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. Net income for the year ended February 3, 2024, includes a $15.9 million net gain from a credit card fee litigation settlement which occurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.
(b) Represents non-cash charges related to equity based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on certain factors such as the timing and valuation of awards, achievement of performance targets and equity award forfeitures.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share
We define “Adjusted Net Income” as net income (loss) plus other adjustments included in the table below, less the tax effect of these adjustments. We define “Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, Basic” as Adjusted Net Income divided by the basic weighted average common shares outstanding during the period and “Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, Diluted” as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the period. We describe these adjustments reconciling net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share in the following table (amounts in thousands, except per share data):
Fiscal Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Net income (a)
$
133,631
$
168,167
$
418,447
$
519,190
Equity compensation (b)
6,240
(1,751)
26,629
24,377
Loss on early retirement of debt, net
—
1,525
—
1,525
Write off of deferred loan costs
—
—
449
—
Tax effects of these adjustments (c)
(1,112)
288
(6,038)
(5,621)
Adjusted Net Income
138,759
168,229
439,487
539,471
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
1.93
$
2.27
$
5.87
$
6.89
Diluted
$
1.89
$
2.21
$
5.73
$
6.70
Adjusted Earnings per Share
Basic
$
2.00
$
2.27
$
6.16
$
7.16
Diluted
$
1.96
$
2.21
$
6.02
$
6.96
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
69,229
74,219
71,343
75,389
Diluted
70,648
76,035
73,048
77,469
(a) Net income for the year ended February 1, 2025, includes a $15.0 million gain pertaining to a litigation settlement and a $7.1 million gain on a sale-leaseback transaction, both of which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income for the year ended February 3, 2024, includes a $15.9 million net gain relative to a credit card litigation settlement which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023.
(b) Represents non-cash charges related to equity based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on certain factors such as the timing and valuation of awards, achievement of performance targets and equity award forfeitures.
(c) Represents the tax effect of the total adjustments made to arrive at Adjusted Net Income at our historical tax rate.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted, Guidance Reconciliation (amounts in millions, except per share data)
Low Range*
High Range*
Fiscal Year Ending
January 31, 2026
Fiscal Year Ending
January 31, 2026
Net Income
$
375.0
$
410.0
Equity compensation (a)
25.0
$
25.0
Adjusted Net Income
$
400.0
$
435.0
Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted
$
5.40
$
5.85
Equity compensation (a)
0.35
0.35
Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted
$
5.75
$
6.20
* Amounts presented have been rounded.
(a) Adjustments include non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation (as defined above), which may vary from period to period.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
We define “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net cash used in investing activities. We describe these adjustments reconciling net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow in the following table (amounts in thousands):
Fiscal Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
140,168
$
234,737
$
528,082
$
535,779
Net cash used in investing activities
(49,674)
(55,948)
(186,120)
(206,139)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$
90,494
$
178,789
$
341,962
$
329,640
