Academy Sports and Outdoors Reports Q4 2024 Results: Comparable Sales Down 3.0%, EPS of $1.89, and Launch of Jordan Brand in 145 Stores

Academy Sports and Outdoors reported a 3.0% decline in comparable sales for Q4 2024, despite a positive EPS of $1.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. reported a 3.0% decline in comparable sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, though this represented a 190 basis point improvement over the previous quarter. The company posted a diluted GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89, which exceeded the midpoint of their updated guidance. In exciting news, Academy plans to launch the Jordan Brand in 145 stores and online starting in late April. Additionally, they announced an 18% increase in their quarterly dividend per share. Despite challenges in the macroeconomic environment, Academy’s CEO expressed optimism about future growth, emphasizing new brand offerings and advancements in marketing and technology. The company's financials for the fourth quarter included a net income of $133.6 million and net sales of approximately $1.68 billion. Furthermore, Academy opened five new stores during the quarter, contributing to plans for 20-25 new openings in 2025, as they work towards enhanced customer engagement and profitability.

Potential Positives

Fourth Quarter Diluted GAAP EPS of $1.89 is above the midpoint of the updated guidance provided, signaling a strong performance relative to expectations.

The company announced the launch of the Jordan Brand in 145 stores and online, indicating an expansion of its product offerings and potential to attract new customers.

Quarterly dividend increased by 18% per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Sequential improvements in comparable sales since the second quarter indicate positive trends moving into 2025, with expectations for continued sales growth throughout the year.

Potential Negatives

Fourth quarter comparable sales declined by 3.0%, indicating continued challenges in sales performance despite a modest improvement from the previous quarter.

Net income decreased significantly by 19.4% compared to the prior fiscal year, reflecting a downward trend in profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) also fell by 14.5% year-over-year, which could concern investors about the company's ability to generate shareholder returns.

FAQ

What were Academy Sports and Outdoors' fourth quarter comparable sales results?

Fourth quarter comparable sales declined by 3.0%, marking a 190 basis point improvement from the third quarter of 2024.

What is the diluted GAAP EPS reported for the fourth quarter?

The diluted GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter was $1.89, which is above the midpoint of the updated guidance provided.

When will the Jordan Brand launch at Academy Sports and Outdoors?

The Jordan Brand will launch in 145 stores and online starting in late April 2025.

What is the new quarterly dividend amount announced by Academy?

The company has increased its quarterly dividend by 18%, now set at $0.13 per share of common stock.

How many new stores does Academy plan to open in 2025?

Academy plans to open 20-25 new stores throughout 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ASO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $ASO stock to their portfolio, and 232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ASO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/03/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/03/2024

Full Release





Fourth Quarter Comparable Sales Declined





(3.0)%





: a





+190





Basis Point Improvement vs. Third Quarter



2024







Fourth Quarter Diluted GAAP EPS of





$1.89





: Above the Midpoint of Updated Guidance Provided









Company Announces Launch of Jordan Brand in





145 Stores





and Online Beginning in Late April









Quarterly Dividend Increased by





18%





Per Share







KATY, Texas, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASO) ("Academy" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 1, 2025. Fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 included 13 and 52 weeks, respectively, compared to 14 and 53 weeks in fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, respectively.





“Looking back on 2024, our team made significant strides toward achieving our long-term goals, all while thoughtfully navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment. As we head into 2025, we’re energized by the opportunities that lie ahead. The foundation for growth that we’ve built over the past year should yield meaningful results this year and into the future.” said Steve Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer. “This year, we are introducing an exciting slate of new brands, including the launch of the Jordan brand with a focus on sport, with shops in men's, women's and kids. We're also bolstering our targeted marketing capabilities, and rolling out new technology across our stores, all designed to elevate our ability to serve our core customers. These innovations, combined with our unwavering commitment to value leadership, position us for a pivotal year in which we anticipate a return to topline sales growth.”































Fourth Quarter Operating Results









($ in millions, except per share data)









Quarter Ended













Change





















February 1, 2025









(13 weeks)









February 3, 2024









(14 weeks)









%











Net sales





$





1,676.9









$





1,794.8





(6.6)%









Comparable sales









(3.0)%













(3.6)%













Income before income tax





$





165.3









$





211.3





(21.8)%









Net income



(1)







$





133.6









$





168.2





(20.6)%









Adjusted net income



(2)







$





138.8









$





168.2





(17.5)%









%%Earnings per common share, diluted





$





1.89









$





2.21





(14.5)%









Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted



(2)







$





1.96









$





2.21





(11.3)%























































Fiscal 2024 Operating Results









($ in millions, except per share data)













Fiscal Year Ended









Change













February 1, 2025









(52 weeks)









February 3, 2024









(53 weeks)









%











Net sales





$





5,933.4









$





6,159.3





(3.7)%









Comparable sales









(5.1)%













(6.5)%













Income before income tax





$





538.2









$





663.2





(18.8)%









Net income



(1)







$





418.4









$





519.2





(19.4)%









Adjusted net income



(2)







$





439.5









$





539.5





(18.5)%









Earnings per common share, diluted





$





5.73









$





6.70





(14.5)%









Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted



(2)







$





6.02









$





6.96





(13.5)%









(1) Net income for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025, includes a $15.0 million gain pertaining to a credit card fee litigation settlement and a $7.1 million gain on a sale-leaseback transaction, both of which occurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Net income for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2024, includes a $15.9 million net gain from a credit card fee litigation settlement which occurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.









(2) Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share (EPS), diluted are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.









Note: Fourth quarter and full year 2024 included 13 and 52 weeks, compared to 14 and 53 weeks in fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, respectively. The extra week in 2023 added $73.3 million to net sales and $0.08 to GAAP EPS. We define comparable sales as the percentage of period-over-period net sales increase or decrease, in the aggregate, for stores open after thirteen full fiscal months, as well as for all e-commerce sales.































Balance Sheet ($ in millions)













As of













Change













February 1, 2025









February 3, 2024









%











Cash and cash equivalents





$





288.9









$





347.9





(17.0)%









Merchandise inventories, net





$





1,308.8









$





1,194.2





9.6









Long-term debt, net





$





482.7









$





484.6





(0.4)%























































Capital Allocation ($ in millions)













Fiscal Year Ended









Change













February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024









%











Share repurchases





$





368.3









$





204.2





80.4%









Dividends paid





$





31.5









$





27.2





15.8%









































Subsequent to the end of fiscal year 2024, on March 6, 2025, Academy announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend with respect to the quarter ended February 1, 2025, of $0.13 per share of common stock. This is a 18% increase from the previous quarterly dividend payment. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2025.









New Store Openings









Academy opened five new stores during the fourth quarter for a total of 16 new stores in 2024. In 2025, the Company plans on opening 20-25 new stores.









Academy Store Footprint Update















Fiscal 2024









Total stores open at









beginning of the









quarter









Number of stores









opened during the









quarter









Number of stores









closed during the









quarter









Total stores open at









end of quarter











1st Quarter





282





2





—





284









2nd Quarter





284





1





—





285









3rd Quarter





285





8





—





293









4th Quarter





293





5





—





298















































Fiscal 2024









(in thousands)









Total gross square









feet open at









beginning of the









quarter









Gross square feet









for stores opened









during the quarter









Gross square feet









for stores closed









during the quarter









Total gross square









feet at the end of









the quarter











1st Quarter





19,679





121.9





—





19,801









2nd Quarter





19,801





55.5





—





19,857









3rd Quarter





19,857





443.6





—





20,300









4th Quarter





20,300





304.3





—





20,604





































2025 Outlook









“The fourth quarter played out in-line with guidance, with customers relying on Academy to deliver value when it mattered most. Our profitability and cash flow from operations as a rate to sales is top quartile in retail. Our capital allocation mindset is unchanged, focusing on financial stability, investing into straight-forward growth strategies and returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and a modest dividend," stated Carl Ford, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We have seen sequential improvements in comp sales since the second quarter and we anticipate that will continue into 2025. We are focused on our long-range strategy of growing the Company by opening new stores, improving the omnichannel experience, investing in new brands while remaining committed to value, utilizing customer data more effectively and leveraging our supply chain. We will leverage our strong balance sheet and use our cash flows to invest into these strategies, because we expect them to drive our long-term success.”





The company expects the first quarter to be the most challenging from a sales and earnings per share prospective as they plan to open five stores and transition to the new Jordan floor set. They further expect their internal initiatives to start to positively impact results beginning in the second quarter. Additionally, they expect the back half of the year to be stronger than the first half as their internal initiatives take hold.





Academy is providing the following initial guidance for fiscal 2025 (year ending January 31, 2026). This guidance takes into account various factors, both internal and external, such as the expected benefits of the Company's growth initiatives, current consumer demand, the competitive environment, as well as the potential impacts from inflation and other economic risks. The earnings per share estimates do not include any potential future share repurchases and assume a tax rate of 22.0% to 23.0%.















Fiscal 2025 Guidance













change





(at midpoint)













(in millions, except per share amounts)









Low end









High end









2024





Actuals









vs. 2024











Net sales





$6,090





$6,265





$5,933





4.2 %

































Comparable sales



(2)







(2.0)%





1.0%





(5.1)%





+460 bps

































Gross margin rate





34.0 %





34.5%





33.9 %





+40 bps

































GAAP net income





$375





$410





$418





(6.1)%

































Adjusted net income



(1)







$400





$435





$439





(4.9)%

































GAAP earnings per common share, diluted





$5.40





$5.85





$5.73





(1.8)%

































Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted



(1)







$5.75





$6.20





$6.02





(0.7)%

































Diluted weighted average common shares





~70





~70





73.0





(4.1)%

































Capital Expenditures





$220





$250





$200





17.5 %

































Adjusted free cash flow



(1), (3)















$290













$320













$342













(10.8)%





























(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share (EPS), diluted, and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.









(2) We define comparable sales as the percentage of period-over-period net sales increase or decrease, in the aggregate, for stores open after thirteen full fiscal months, as well as for all e-commerce sales.









(3) We have not reconciled guidance for adjusted free cash flow to the most comparable GAAP measure because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts given the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and could be significant; therefore, we are unable to provide an estimate of the most closely comparable GAAP measure at this time.





















Conference Call Info









Academy will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The call will be webcast at



investors.academy.com



. The following information is provided for those who would like to participate in the conference call:









U.S. callers





1-877-407-3982









International callers





1-201-493-6780









Passcode





13751956









A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days on the Company's website.









About Academy Sports + Outdoors









Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 302 stores across 21 states. Academy’s mission is to provide “Fun for All” and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy’s product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands.









Non-GAAP Measures









Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow have been presented in this press release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors as they provide additional information on comparisons between periods by excluding certain items that affect overall comparability. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes, to consider underlying trends of its business, and in measuring its performance relative to others in the market, and believes presenting these measures also provides information to investors and others for understanding and evaluating trends in the Company’s operating results or measuring performance in the same manner as the Company’s management. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures. For additional information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 (the "Annual Report"), to be filed on March 20, 2025, which may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.







See “Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.











Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements may incorporate words such as “believe,” “expect,", "anticipate," “forward,” “ahead,” “opportunities,” “plans,” “priorities,” “goals,” “future,” “short/long term,” “will,” “should,” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding the Company’s fiscal 2025 outlook under the caption "2025 Outlook," the Company's strategic plans and financial objectives, including the implementation of such plans, the growth of the Company's business and operations, including the opening of new stores and the expansion into new markets, the company's payment of dividends, including the timing and the amount thereof, share repurchases by the company, and the Company's expectations regarding its future performance and future financial condition are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are all difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, environmental, and other factors that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry, including the possible effects of ongoing macroeconomic challenges, inflation and in higher interest rates, trade policy changes or additional tariffs, geopolitical tensions, or changes to the financial health of our customers, many of which are beyond Academy's control. These and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report, under the caption "Part 1A. Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.













Investor Contact













Media Contact













Dan Aldridge





Meredith Klein









VP, Investor Relations





VP, Communications









832-739-4102





346-823-6514









dan.aldridge@academy.com





meredith.klein@academy.com



































ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

































Fiscal Quarter Ended





















February 1, 2025













Percentage of





Sales







(1)















February 3, 2024













Percentage of





Sales







(1)













Net sales







$









1,676,920













100.0









%











$





1,794,828









100.0





%









Cost of goods sold











1,136,691













67.8









%















1,197,819









66.7





%









Gross margin











540,229













32.2









%















597,009









33.3





%









Selling, general and administrative expenses











385,533













23.0









%















393,044









21.9





%









Operating income











154,696













9.2









%















203,965









11.4





%









Interest expense, net











9,168













0.5









%















12,578









0.7





%









Loss on early retirement of debt











—













0.0









%















1,525









0.1





%









Other (income), net











(19,769)













(1.2)









%















(21,395)









(1.2)





%









Income before income taxes











165,297













9.9









%















211,257









11.8





%









Income tax expense











31,666













1.9









%















43,090









2.4





%









Net income







$









133,631













8.0









%











$





168,167









9.4





%





















































Earnings Per Common Share:













































Basic







$









1.93























$





2.27





















Diluted







$









1.89























$





2.21

































































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:













































Basic











69,229



























74,219





















Diluted











70,689



























76,035











































































(1) Column may not add due to rounding

















































ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)





































Fiscal Year Ended





















February 1, 2025













Percentage of





Sales







(1)























February 3, 2024













Percentage of





Sales







(1)





















Net sales







$









5,933,450













100.0









%











$





6,159,291









100.0





%









Cost of goods sold











3,921,990













66.1









%















4,049,080









65.7





%









Gross margin











2,011,460













33.9









%















2,110,211









34.3





%









Selling, general and administrative expenses











1,472,821













24.8









%















1,432,356









23.3





%









Operating income











538,639













9.1









%















677,855









11.0





%









Interest expense, net











36,873













0.6









%















46,051









0.7





%









Write off of deferred loan costs











449













0.0









%















1,525









0.0





%









Other (income), net











(36,908)













(0.6)









%















(32,877)









(0.5)





%









Income before income taxes











538,225













9.1









%















663,156









10.8





%









Income tax expense











119,778













2.0









%















143,966









2.3





%









Net income







$









418,447













7.1









%











$





519,190









8.4





%





















































Earnings Per Common Share:













































Basic







$









5.87























$





6.89





















Diluted







$









5.73























$





6.70

































































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:













































Basic











71,343



























75,389





















Diluted











73,048



























77,469











































































(1)



Column may not add due to rounding



































ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)





























February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024













ASSETS





























CURRENT ASSETS:



























Cash and cash equivalents











$









288,929















$





347,920













Accounts receivable - less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,752 and $2,217, respectively















16,759



















19,371













Merchandise inventories, net















1,308,840



















1,194,159













Prepaid expenses and other current assets















95,621



















83,450















Total current assets

















1,710,149



















1,644,900







































PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

















525,136



















445,209















RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

















1,173,075



















1,111,237















TRADE NAME

















579,007



















578,236















GOODWILL

















861,920



















861,920















OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS

















51,676



















35,211















Total assets













$









4,900,963















$





4,676,713







































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























CURRENT LIABILITIES:



























Accounts payable











$









612,424















$





541,077













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities















230,323



















217,932













Current lease liabilities















115,134



















117,849













Current maturities of long-term debt















3,000



















3,000















Total current liabilities

















960,881



















879,858







































LONG-TERM DEBT, NET

















482,679



















484,551















LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITIES

















1,185,741



















1,091,294















DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES, NET

















256,815



















254,796















OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

















10,812



















11,564















Total liabilities

















2,896,928



















2,722,063







































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





















































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:



























Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; none issued and outstanding















—



















—













Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 300,000,000 shares; 68,332,961 and 74,349,927 issued and outstanding as of February 1, 2025 and February 3, 2024, respectively















683



















743













Additional paid-in capital















247,094



















242,098













Retained earnings















1,756,258



















1,711,809















Stockholders' equity

















2,004,035



















1,954,650















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity













$









4,900,963















$





4,676,713



































ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Amounts in thousands)





























Fiscal Year Ended





















February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

























Net income











$









418,447















$





519,190













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization















118,070



















110,936













Non-cash lease expense















30,295



















16,723













Equity compensation















26,629



















24,377













Amortization of deferred loan and other costs















2,574



















2,739













Deferred income taxes















2,020



















(4,247)













Non-cash loss on early retirement of debt















—



















1,525













Write-off of Deferred Loan Costs















449



















—













Gain on disposal of property and equipment















(7,062)



















(388)













Changes in assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable, net















2,611



















(2,868)













Merchandise inventories















(114,681)



















89,358













Prepaid expenses and other current assets















(10,117)



















(50,225)













Other noncurrent assets















(12,437)



















(18,761)













Accounts payable















65,761



















(142,346)













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities















11,952



















(26,712)













Income taxes payable















(5,277)



















17,640













Other long-term liabilities















(1,152)



















(1,162)













Net cash provided by operating activities















528,082



















535,779





































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

























Capital expenditures















(199,589)



















(207,770)













Purchases of intangible assets















(771)



















(520)













Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment















14,240



















2,151













Net cash used in investing activities















(186,120)



















(206,139)





































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

























Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities















3,900



















—













Reduction in Revolving Credit Facilities















(3,900)



















—













Repayment of Term Loan















(3,000)



















(103,000)













Debt issuance fees















(5,689)



















—













Proceeds from exercise of stock options















4,323



















16,636













Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program















5,248



















5,484













Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards















(5,460)



















(7,971)













Repurchase of common stock for retirement















(364,912)



















(202,796)













Dividends paid















(31,463)



















(27,218)













Net cash used in financing activities















(400,953)



















(318,865)





































NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS















(58,991)



















10,775













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD















347,920



















337,145













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD











$









288,929















$





347,920



































ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.









RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NONGAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(Unaudited)









(Dollar amounts in thousands)















Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT









We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation, and amortization, and impairment, and other adjustments included in the table below. We define “Adjusted EBIT” as Adjusted EBITDA less depreciation and amortization. We describe these adjustments reconciling net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT in the following table.



































Fiscal Quarter Ended













Fiscal Year Ended

























February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024













February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024











Net income (a)











$









133,631















$





168,167















$









418,447















$





519,190













Interest expense, net















9,167



















12,578



















36,873



















46,051













Income tax expense















31,665



















43,090



















119,778



















143,966













Depreciation and amortization















30,962



















31,542



















118,070



















110,936













Equity compensation (b)















6,240



















(1,751)



















26,629



















24,377













Loss on early retirement of debt















—



















1,525



















—



















1,525













Write off of deferred loan costs















—



















—



















449



















—













Adjusted EBITDA











$









211,665















$





255,151















$









720,246















$





846,045













Less: Depreciation and amortization















(30,962)



















(31,542)



















(118,070)



















(110,936)













Adjusted EBIT











$









180,703















$





223,609















$









602,176















$





735,109

























































(a) Net income for the year ended February 1, 2025, includes a $15.0 million gain pertaining to a litigation settlement and a $7.1 million gain on a sale-leaseback transaction, both of which occurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. Net income for the year ended February 3, 2024, includes a $15.9 million net gain from a credit card fee litigation settlement which occurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.









(b) Represents non-cash charges related to equity based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on certain factors such as the timing and valuation of awards, achievement of performance targets and equity award forfeitures.













Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share









We define “Adjusted Net Income” as net income (loss) plus other adjustments included in the table below, less the tax effect of these adjustments. We define “Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, Basic” as Adjusted Net Income divided by the basic weighted average common shares outstanding during the period and “Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, Diluted” as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the period. We describe these adjustments reconciling net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share in the following table (amounts in thousands, except per share data):































Fiscal Quarter Ended













Fiscal Year Ended

























February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024













February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024











Net income (a)











$









133,631















$





168,167















$









418,447















$





519,190













Equity compensation (b)















6,240



















(1,751)



















26,629



















24,377













Loss on early retirement of debt, net















—



















1,525



















—



















1,525













Write off of deferred loan costs















—



















—



















449



















—













Tax effects of these adjustments (c)















(1,112)



















288



















(6,038)



















(5,621)













Adjusted Net Income















138,759



















168,229



















439,487



















539,471

























































Earnings per common share









































Basic











$









1.93















$





2.27















$









5.87















$





6.89













Diluted











$









1.89















$





2.21















$









5.73















$





6.70













Adjusted Earnings per Share









































Basic











$









2.00















$





2.27















$









6.16















$





7.16













Diluted











$









1.96















$





2.21















$









6.02















$





6.96













Weighted average common shares outstanding









































Basic















69,229



















74,219



















71,343



















75,389













Diluted















70,648



















76,035



















73,048



















77,469





































































(a) Net income for the year ended February 1, 2025, includes a $15.0 million gain pertaining to a litigation settlement and a $7.1 million gain on a sale-leaseback transaction, both of which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income for the year ended February 3, 2024, includes a $15.9 million net gain relative to a credit card litigation settlement which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023.









(b) Represents non-cash charges related to equity based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on certain factors such as the timing and valuation of awards, achievement of performance targets and equity award forfeitures.









(c) Represents the tax effect of the total adjustments made to arrive at Adjusted Net Income at our historical tax rate.





















Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted, Guidance Reconciliation (amounts in millions, except per share data)























Low Range*













High Range*

















Fiscal Year Ending









January 31, 2026













Fiscal Year Ending









January 31, 2026











Net Income





$





375.0













$





410.0













Equity compensation (a)









25.0













$





25.0













Adjusted Net Income





$





400.0













$





435.0





































Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted





$





5.40













$





5.85













Equity compensation (a)









0.35

















0.35













Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted





$





5.75













$





6.20





























































* Amounts presented have been rounded.









(a) Adjustments include non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation (as defined above), which may vary from period to period.





















Adjusted Free Cash Flow









We define “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net cash used in investing activities. We describe these adjustments reconciling net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow in the following table (amounts in thousands):



























Fiscal Quarter Ended













Fiscal Year Ended





















February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024













February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024











Net cash provided by operating activities











$









140,168















$





234,737















$









528,082















$





535,779













Net cash used in investing activities















(49,674)



















(55,948)



















(186,120)



















(206,139)













Adjusted Free Cash Flow











$









90,494















$





178,789















$









341,962















$





329,640











