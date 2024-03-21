Academy Sports And Outdoors Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $168.2 million from $157.7 million, last year. Earnings per common share was $2.21 compared to $1.97. Adjusted earnings per common share increased to $2.21 from $2.04. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.30, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net sales were $1.80 billion compared to $1.75 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.8 billion in revenue.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects: earnings per common share in a range of $5.90 to $6.90, and net sales in a range of $6.07 billion to $6.35 billion. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $7.51 on revenue of $6.38 billion.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors are down 12% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.