Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bounce 25% But Its Business Still Trails The Market

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last month alone. While recent buyers may be laughing, long-term holders might not be as pleased since the recent gain only brings the stock back to where it started a year ago.

Although its price has surged higher, Academy Sports and Outdoors' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.8x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 23x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Academy Sports and Outdoors certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Academy Sports and Outdoors' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 140% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 1,443% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 4.0% each year during the coming three years according to the eight analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 15% each year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Academy Sports and Outdoors is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors are going to need a lot more upward momentum to get the company's P/E out of its slump. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Academy Sports and Outdoors' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

