Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a pretty great week for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to US$26.99 in the week since its latest full-year results. Revenues were US$5.7b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$3.79, an impressive 41% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ASO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the seven analysts covering Academy Sports and Outdoors, is for revenues of US$5.48b in 2022, which would reflect a discernible 3.8% reduction in Academy Sports and Outdoors' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dive 38% to US$2.47 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.44b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.41 in 2022. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Academy Sports and Outdoors' earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 15% to US$32.00. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Academy Sports and Outdoors at US$32.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$23.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 3.8% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 5.0% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% per year. It's pretty clear that Academy Sports and Outdoors' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Academy Sports and Outdoors following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Academy Sports and Outdoors' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Academy Sports and Outdoors .

