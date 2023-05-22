Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed the most recent trading day at $52.94, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 19.27% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.45 billion, down 1.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.61 per share and revenue of $6.65 billion, which would represent changes of -1.17% and +3.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.31.

Also, we should mention that ASO has a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ASO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

