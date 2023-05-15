Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed the most recent trading day at $59, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.85%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.45 billion, down 1.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.61 per share and revenue of $6.65 billion, which would represent changes of -1.17% and +3.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.31.

Investors should also note that ASO has a PEG ratio of 0.63 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.