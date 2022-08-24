Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed at $45.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.10, down 10.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.71 billion, down 4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

ASO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.01 per share and revenue of $6.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.76% and -2.71%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower within the past month. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.84, which means Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that ASO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



