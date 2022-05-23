Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed at $30.23, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 20.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 14.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.37% in that time.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.43 billion, down 9.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.02 per share and revenue of $6.66 billion, which would represent changes of -7.63% and -1.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.39 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.66, so we one might conclude that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that ASO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ASO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

