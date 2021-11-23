Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed at $48.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 10, 2021. In that report, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.49 billion, up 10.31% from the year-ago period.

ASO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $6.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.06% and +15.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.01% higher within the past month. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.64 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.45.

Also, we should mention that ASO has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.