Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed at $48.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 18.54% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 6, 2023. On that day, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.45 billion, down 1.01% from the prior-year quarter.

ASO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.61 per share and revenue of $6.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.17% and +3.95%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.47% higher within the past month. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.31, which means Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that ASO has a PEG ratio of 0.52 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

