Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed at $32.14, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.75 billion, up 9.7% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% lower. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.82.

It is also worth noting that ASO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

