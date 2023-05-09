Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed at $60.47, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.85% in that time.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.45 billion, down 1.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.61 per share and revenue of $6.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.17% and +3.95%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.31, so we one might conclude that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ASO has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ASO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

