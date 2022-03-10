Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed at $32.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 11.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. to post earnings of $1.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.75 billion, up 9.7% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.49% lower. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.16, so we one might conclude that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ASO has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.