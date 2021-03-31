Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ASO broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, ASO has gained 9.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider ASO's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch ASO for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

