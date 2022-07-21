Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed at $43.57, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 18.97% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.71 billion, down 4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.03 per share and revenue of $6.6 billion, which would represent changes of -7.5% and -2.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.1 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.44.

Investors should also note that ASO has a PEG ratio of 0.66 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.