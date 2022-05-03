Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed at $38.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.98% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.43 billion, down 9.41% from the year-ago period.

ASO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.02 per share and revenue of $6.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.63% and -1.64%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.61.

Also, we should mention that ASO has a PEG ratio of 0.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.