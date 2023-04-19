Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed at $67.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.94% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.45 billion, down 1.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.61 per share and revenue of $6.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.17% and +3.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% lower within the past month. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.85, so we one might conclude that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ASO has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

