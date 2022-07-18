Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed at $40.03, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.87% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.71 billion, down 4.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.03 per share and revenue of $6.6 billion, which would represent changes of -7.5% and -2.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.66 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.26, which means Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that ASO has a PEG ratio of 0.61 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ASO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

