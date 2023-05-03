Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed the most recent trading day at $62.04, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.61, down 6.94% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion, down 1.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.61 per share and revenue of $6.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.17% and +3.95%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.96% lower. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.31.

Investors should also note that ASO has a PEG ratio of 0.66 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

