Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed the most recent trading day at $65.22, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.61, down 6.94% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion, down 1.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.61 per share and revenue of $6.65 billion, which would represent changes of -1.17% and +3.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% lower. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.31.

Also, we should mention that ASO has a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

