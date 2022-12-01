Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed at $49.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.98% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 19.06% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 7, 2022. On that day, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion, down 2.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.30 per share and revenue of $6.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.95% and -3.12%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.41.

Meanwhile, ASO's PEG ratio is currently 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

