Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed at $36.76, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 8, 2021.

ASO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $6.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.44% and +6.07%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASO should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 24.32% higher. ASO is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, ASO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.85, so we one might conclude that ASO is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ASO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

