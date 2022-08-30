Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed the most recent trading day at $44, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.28% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 7, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.10, down 10.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.71 billion, down 4.77% from the year-ago period.

ASO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.01 per share and revenue of $6.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.76% and -2.71%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% lower. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.53, so we one might conclude that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that ASO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.