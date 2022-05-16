Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed the most recent trading day at $36.08, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 15.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.40, down 25.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.43 billion, down 9.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.02 per share and revenue of $6.67 billion, which would represent changes of -7.63% and -1.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.22 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.47, so we one might conclude that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ASO has a PEG ratio of 0.35 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ASO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.