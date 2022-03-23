Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed at $37.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 15.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 29, 2022. On that day, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.77 billion, up 10.94% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.01% higher. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.51, which means Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ASO has a PEG ratio of 0.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ASO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.