Academy Sports And Outdoors, Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $133.68 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $133.63 million, or $1.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $132.94 million or $1.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $1.718 billion from $1.676 billion last year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $133.68 Mln. vs. $133.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.98 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue: $1.718 Bln vs. $1.676 Bln last year.

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