Academy Sports And Outdoors, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $46.08 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $76.47 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $51.60 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $1.351 billion from $1.364 billion last year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.08 Mln. vs. $76.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.351 Bln vs. $1.364 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.45 - $6.25 Full year revenue guidance: $5,970 - $6,265 Mln

