Academy Sports And Outdoors, Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $52.71 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $46.08 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.22 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $1.442 billion from $1.351 billion last year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.71 Mln. vs. $46.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $1.442 Bln vs. $1.351 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.40 To $ 6.80 Full year revenue guidance: $ 6.230 B To $ 6.355 B

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