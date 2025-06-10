ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS Earnings Results: $ASO Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS ($ASO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, missing estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $1,351,410,000, missing estimates of $1,385,342,987 by $-33,932,987.

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ASO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $45.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 03/20/2025

