Markets
ASO

Academy Sports And Outdoors Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

June 09, 2026 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, sporting goods retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings, net sales and comparable sales guidance range for the full-year 2026, based on first-quarter performance.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in the range of $5.95 to $6.35 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.80 per share on net sales between $6.230 billion and $6.355 billion, with comparable sales between flat and a growth of 2 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $5.65 to $6.15 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.10 to $6.60 per share on net sales between $6.175 billion and $6.355 billion, with comparable sales between a decline of 1.0 and a growth of 2 percent.

In fiscal 2026, the Company plans to open three stores during the second quarter, with the remaining 15 to 20 to be opened in the second half of fiscal 2026.

"While we expect inflationary pressures to continue impacting consumer spending for the remainder of the year, our goal is to build on the momentum in our business. We plan to accomplish this by methodically executing against our long-range strategies as we continue to offer customers compelling assortments at outstanding values," said Steve Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer.

Last week, Academy's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on July 16, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2026.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ASO is trading on the Nasdaq at $52.50, up $0.83 or 1.61 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.