Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) will report quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.61 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Academy Sports and Outdoors metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Outdoors' should come in at $431.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Sports and recreation' of $382.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other Sales' should arrive at $26.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +300.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Footwear' will reach $321.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Total Merchandise Sales' at $1.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Apparel' stands at $429.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Stores - EOP' will likely reach 307 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 285 .

Over the past month, Academy Sports and Outdoors shares have recorded returns of -0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ASO will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.