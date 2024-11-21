News & Insights

Academies Australasia Sees Positive Start to FY25 Amid Challenges

November 21, 2024 — 08:37 pm EST

Academies Australasia Group Limited (AU:AKG) has released an update.

Academies Australasia Group Limited faced a challenging fiscal year in 2024 with negligible growth and a pre-tax loss of $2.61 million. However, the company reported an encouraging start to FY25 with a significant improvement in revenue and profit, despite regulatory challenges in the education sector. The board is considering raising additional equity capital to address upcoming loan repayments.

