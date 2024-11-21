Academies Australasia Sees Positive Start to FY25 Amid Challenges

Academies Australasia Group Limited (AU:AKG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Academies Australasia Group Limited faced a challenging fiscal year in 2024 with negligible growth and a pre-tax loss of $2.61 million. However, the company reported an encouraging start to FY25 with a significant improvement in revenue and profit, despite regulatory challenges in the education sector. The board is considering raising additional equity capital to address upcoming loan repayments.

For further insights into AU:AKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.