Academies Australasia Resolutions Passed at AGM

Academies Australasia Group Limited (AU:AKG) has released an update.

Academies Australasia Group Limited has successfully passed resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Dr. John Lewis Schlederer as a director. The voting results showed overwhelming support from shareholders, showcasing strong confidence in the company’s leadership.

