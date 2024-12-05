Academies Australasia Director Increases Shareholding

Academies Australasia Group Limited (AU:AKG) has released an update.

Academies Australasia Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Christopher Campbell acquiring 25,404 ordinary shares, increasing his direct holding to 1,575,404 shares. The company, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange for 47 years, operates 18 colleges across Australia and Singapore, offering a range of recognized courses to over 100,000 students from 130 countries.

