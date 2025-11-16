AcadeMedia AB (OM:ACAD) Price Target Increased by 38.89% to 127.50

The average one-year price target for AcadeMedia AB (OM:ACAD) has been revised to 127,50 kr / share. This is an increase of 38.89% from the prior estimate of 91,80 kr dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 126,25 kr to a high of 131,25 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.88% from the latest reported closing price of 99,70 kr / share.

AcadeMedia AB Maintains 2.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.26%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in AcadeMedia AB. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACAD is 0.04%, an increase of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 5,466K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,009K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 7.13% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 596K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares , representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 491K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 408K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 12.96% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 365K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 11.62% over the last quarter.

