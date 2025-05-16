Stocks
$ACAD stock is up 32% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 16, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$ACAD stock has now risen 32% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $297,677,726 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $ACAD:

$ACAD Insider Trading Activity

$ACAD insiders have traded $ACAD stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK C. SCHNEYER (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,409 shares for an estimated $333,151.
  • BRENDAN TEEHAN (EVP, COO, HEAD OF COMMERCIAL) sold 10,329 shares for an estimated $173,630
  • JAMES KIHARA (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,998 shares for an estimated $131,227.
  • ELIZABETH A. GAROFALO sold 4,919 shares for an estimated $89,673

$ACAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $ACAD stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACAD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACAD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ACAD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $20.0 on 01/03/2025

Tags

