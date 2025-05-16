$ACAD stock is up 32% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ACAD stock has now risen 32% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $297,677,726 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ACAD:
$ACAD Insider Trading Activity
$ACAD insiders have traded $ACAD stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK C. SCHNEYER (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,409 shares for an estimated $333,151.
- BRENDAN TEEHAN (EVP, COO, HEAD OF COMMERCIAL) sold 10,329 shares for an estimated $173,630
- JAMES KIHARA (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,998 shares for an estimated $131,227.
- ELIZABETH A. GAROFALO sold 4,919 shares for an estimated $89,673
$ACAD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $ACAD stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 8,636,698 shares (+67.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,455,553
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 3,663,145 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,844,838
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,616,866 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,466,144
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,472,128 shares (+54.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,062,046
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC removed 2,465,581 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,953,300
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,230,815 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,935,455
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 1,491,484 shares (+1055.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,773,549
$ACAD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACAD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ACAD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 04/28/2025
- Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $20.0 on 01/03/2025
