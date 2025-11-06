ACAD Q3 Earnings Beat, Nuplazid & Daybue Drive Y/Y Revenue Growth

Acadia Pharmaceuticals ACAD reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of 26 cents per share (excluding a one-time tax benefit), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported earnings of 20 cents per share.

Including the tax benefit recognized from a one-time impact from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the company reported earnings of 42 cents per share for the third quarter of 2025 compared with earnings of 20 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

Acadia recorded total revenues of $278.6 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $274 million. ACAD’s net product revenues comprise revenues generated from the sale of its two marketed products, Nuplazid (pimavanserin) and Daybue (trofinetide).

Acadia’s first drug, Nuplazid, is approved in the United States for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. ACAD’s second product, Daybue, received approval in 2023 for treating Rett syndrome in adult and pediatric patients aged two years and older. The drug was launched in the United States in April 2023.

Total revenues increased 11% year over year, driven by contributions from Daybue and continued growth in Nuplazid's market share.

ACAD’s Q3 Earnings in Detail

Revenues from Nuplazid increased 12% year over year to $177.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, driven primarily by volume growth and higher average net selling price. Nuplazid sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173 million as well as our model estimate of $169.1 million.

Daybue recorded net product sales of $101.1 million in the third quarter, up 11% year over year, driven by the growth in the drug’s unit sales as Acadia shipped to more unique patients. The reported figure was a tad higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101 million but lower than our model estimate of $103.5 million.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $87.8 million, up 31.8% year over year, owing to high costs associated with clinical studies and higher personnel expenses.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $133.4 million, almost flat year over year.

Acadia had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $847 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $762 million as of June 30, 2025.

ACAD Updates 2025 Financial Outlook

Acadia now expects total revenues to be in the range of $1.070-$1.095 billion compared with the previously guided range of $1.045-$1.095 billion. Nuplazid net product sales are now expected to be in the range of $685-$695 million in 2025, up from the previous guidance of $665-$690 million. Daybue sales are now expected to be between $385 million and $400 million compared with the previous range of $380-$405 million.

R&D expenses in 2025 are now projected to be in the range of $335-$345 million versus the previous expectation of $330-$350 million. SG&A expenses are now expected to be between $540 million and $555 million compared to the earlier projection of $535 million and $565 million.

The updated guidance includes revenues from net product sales in the United States and named patient supply programs in ex-U.S. markets.

ACAD's Recent Pipeline Updates

A regulatory filing for trofinetide to treat Rett syndrome in adults and pediatric patients aged two years and above is currently under review in the EU. An approval in the EU is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

In September 2025, Acadia announced that the phase III COMPASS PWS study, which evaluated its investigational candidate, intranasal carbetocin (ACP-101), in patients with hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), did not meet the primary endpoint.

The study evaluated the efficacy and safety of a thrice-daily, 3.2 mg dose of ACP-101 in 175 enrolled children and adults aged five to 30 years with PWS. The study’s primary endpoint was the change from baseline to week 12 on the Hyperphagia Questionnaire for Clinical Trials.

Per the data readout, ACP-101 failed to achieve a statistically significant benefit over placebo on the primary endpoint of the COMPASS PWS study. It did not separate from placebo on any of its secondary endpoints.

Following this, the company decided not to investigate ACP-101 any further.

ACAD's Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Acadia currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

