ACAD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.98, changing hands as low as $44.60 per share. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 18.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACAD's low point in its 52 week range is $21.56 per share, with $58.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.03.

