US Markets
ACIA

Acacia terminates merger agreement with Cisco

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Acacia Communications Inc said on Friday it has terminated its nearly $3 billion merger agreement with Cisco Systems Inc, effective immediately.

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Acacia Communications Inc ACIA.O said on Friday it has terminated its nearly $3 billion merger agreement with Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O, effective immediately.

"Because approval of the Chinese government's State Administration for Market Regulation was not received within the timeframe contemplated by the merger agreement, Acacia did not have an obligation to close the merger before the arrival of the January 8, 2021 extended end date," the company said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACIA CSCO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular