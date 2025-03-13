ACACIA RESEARCH Earnings Results: $ACTG Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACACIA RESEARCH ($ACTG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.08 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $48,840,000, beating estimates of $48,705,000 by $135,000.

ACACIA RESEARCH Insider Trading Activity

ACACIA RESEARCH insiders have traded $ACTG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ISAAC T. KOHLBERG sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $68,572

ACACIA RESEARCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of ACACIA RESEARCH stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

