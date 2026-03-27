Acacia Research (ACTG) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Acacia Research (NasdaqGS:ACTG) has been revised to $6.12 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.71% from the latest reported closing price of $4.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acacia Research. This is an decrease of 102 owner(s) or 51.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACTG is 0.10%, an increase of 26.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.09% to 84,101K shares. The put/call ratio of ACTG is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 61,124K shares representing 63.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,395K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares , representing a decrease of 9.37%.

Krilogy Financial holds 1,243K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACTG by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Levin Capital Strategies holds 983K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares , representing an increase of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACTG by 21.43% over the last quarter.

Formidable Asset Management holds 871K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares , representing a decrease of 10.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACTG by 11.75% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.