Acacia offers to buy Kohl's for $64 per share

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Starboard Value-backed activist investor Acacia Research ACTG.O said on Monday it had submitted a private proposal to Kohl's Corp KSS.N to acquire the department store chain for $64 per share, confirming a Reuters report from last week.

