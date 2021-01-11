US Markets
ACIA

Acacia files counterclaim against Cisco over $2.84-bln merger deal

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE

Acacia Communications Inc said on Monday it had filed a counterclaim against Cisco Systems Inc, days after the network gear maker sought a court order asking Acacia to close the $2.84 billion deal it had ended.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Acacia Communications Inc ACIA.O said on Monday it had filed a counterclaim against Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O, days after the network gear maker sought a court order asking Acacia to close the $2.84 billion deal it had ended.

The optical component maker said it was seeking a declaration that it validly terminated the merger with Cisco, after the deal failed to obtain regulatory approval from China within the originally agreed time frame.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACIA CSCO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular