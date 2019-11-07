Acacia Communications (ACIA) and Cornerstone On Demand (CSOD) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist here at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth radar screen. This week Brian takes a look at two tech names. Acacia Communications ACIA was a hot name a year or so ago and now it looks a lot better after it cooled off. A good history of beats has Brian excited for future prospects here and he says don’t fear that valuation. Cornerstone On Demand CSOD is his second stock… and it too is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) just as ACIA is. Both stocks sport strong growth style scores and weaker value scores, but Brian likes to see that. Get more info on both in the video.

