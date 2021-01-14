Acacia agrees to Cisco's sweetened offer of $4.5 billion

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Optical component maker Acacia Communications Inc ACIA.O on Thursday agreed to be bought by network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O for a sweetened offer of $4.5 billion. Cisco had previously offered $2.84 billion.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

