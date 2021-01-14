US Markets
Acacia agrees to Cisco's sweetened offer of $4.5 billion

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Optical component maker Acacia Communications Inc on Thursday agreed to be bought by network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc for a sweetened offer of $4.5 billion. Cisco had previously offered $2.84 billion.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

