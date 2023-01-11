ACA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.74, changing hands as high as $57.26 per share. Arcosa Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.42 per share, with $65.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.65.

