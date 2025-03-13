AC Immune SA Reports 2024 Financial Results and Announces Takeda Partnership for ACI-24.060

AC Immune reported 2024 financial results, highlighting successful collaborations, promising clinical trial data, and cash resources extending into 2027.

AC Immune SA reported its full-year financial results for 2024, highlighting significant advancements in its pipeline and a landmark partnership with Takeda for the immunotherapy ACI-24.060, which included a $100 million upfront payment and potential milestones totaling approximately $2.1 billion. The company’s ABATE Phase 1b/2 trial for ACI-24.060 yielded positive interim safety data in a Down syndrome cohort, with further results expected in 2025 for both Down syndrome and Alzheimer's disease. The company also received a milestone payment from Janssen of CHF 24.6 million related to its JNJ-2056 trial and reported encouraging interim data from its ACI-7104.056 trial for Parkinson’s disease. AC Immune's current cash resources of CHF 165.5 million are projected to fund operations through early 2027, with estimates for total expenditures in 2025 expected between CHF 75-85 million. Despite a reported net loss of CHF 50.9 million, the company remains focused on its innovative drug discovery platforms and expanding its portfolio of treatment options for neurodegenerative diseases.

Potential Positives

AC Immune secured a landmark exclusive option and license deal with Takeda for ACI-24.060, receiving a $100 million upfront payment and potential milestone payments of up to $2.1 billion plus royalties on sales upon commercialization.

The positive interim safety and tolerability data from the ABATE Phase 1b/2 trial for ACI-24.060 in Down syndrome patients strengthens the company's position in neurodegenerative disease therapies.

AC Immune's JNJ-2056 (ACI-35.030) received U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation, potentially accelerating its development for Alzheimer's disease treatment.

The company's cash resources increased to CHF 165.5 million at year-end, providing sufficient funding for planned operations into Q1 2027.

Potential Negatives

AC Immune reported a net loss of CHF 50.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting ongoing financial challenges despite an increase in contract revenues.

Research and development expenditures rose significantly by CHF 8.0 million compared to the previous year, indicating higher spending that could impact financial sustainability.

The increase in general and administrative expenses, particularly due to higher legal fees and equity award expenses, suggests rising operational costs that could affect financial performance.

FAQ

What are the key financial results for AC Immune in 2024?

AC Immune reported CHF 27.3 million in contract revenues and a net loss of CHF 50.9 million for 2024.

What significant partnerships did AC Immune secure in 2024?

AC Immune signed a landmark deal with Takeda for ACI-24.060, including a $100 million upfront payment.

What is the status of AC Immune's drug trials?

ACI-24.060 and ACI-35.030 trials are ongoing, showing encouraging safety data and Fast Track designations from the FDA.

What financial guidance has AC Immune provided for 2025?

AC Immune anticipates total cash expenditure of CHF 75–85 million for the year 2025.

How much cash does AC Immune have for future operations?

As of December 31, 2024, AC Immune had cash resources of CHF 165.5 million, funding operations into Q1 2027.

Full Release





AC Immune Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update









Landmark exclusive option and license deal with Takeda for ACI-24.060 with $100 million upfront and additional potential milestones of up to about $2.1 billion plus royalties on sales upon commercialization



ACI-24.060 ABATE Phase 1b/2 trial showed encouraging interim safety and tolerability data in Down syndrome (DS) cohort; further interim results in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and DS expected in 2025



Enrollment progress in JNJ-2056 (ACI-35.030) ReTain Phase 2b trial in preclinical AD patients triggered second milestone payment of CHF 24.6 million; JNJ-2056 granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation in AD



ACI-7104.056 VacSYn Phase 2 trial demonstrated positive interim safety and immunogenicity results in Parkinson’s disease (PD); further interim results in H1 2025



Cash resources of CHF 165.5 million at year end provides funding into Q1 2027, assuming no other milestones

















Lausanne, Switzerland, March 13, 2025 –



AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today reported results for the full year ended December 31, 2024, and provided a corporate update.







Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented:



“We significantly advanced our leading position in the precision prevention of neurodegenerative diseases in 2024 through strong pipeline progress and the closing of a landmark deal with Takeda. Achievements across our portfolio of active immunotherapies, including encouraging clinical data from ACI-7104.056 and ACI-24.060 and U.S. FDA Fast Track designation for ACI-35.030, underscore the potential of this modality to treat patients earlier and to prevent or delay neurodegenerative diseases and their symptoms. We anticipate additional important evidence this year from the VacSYn trial of ACI-7104.056 and the ABATE trial of ACI-24.060, bringing us closer to redefining treatment with more convenient and better tolerated prevention options for these devastating conditions.”





“The agreement with Takeda for ACI-24.060 includes potential milestone payments of up to $2.1 billion and affirms our proven track record of securing high-value partnerships. In 2024, our partnership with Takeda included a $100 million upfront payment, combined with a CHF 24.6 million milestone payment from Janssen, triggered by rapid prescreening rates in the ReTain trial of ACI-35.030. These payments ensure funding for currently planned operations into 2027 and reaffirm the value of our pipeline assets and differentiated discovery platforms.”





“The ability to innovate is key to our future success. Driven by our two drug discovery platforms, in 2024, we advanced multiple early-stage assets, such as small molecule candidates targeting NLRP3 and Tau further into development.“







2024 and Subsequent Highlights









Active Immunotherapy Programs









ACI-24.060 anti-Abeta active immunotherapy









AC Immune and Takeda signed an exclusive option and license agreement for AC Immune’s active immunotherapies targeting Abeta, including ACI-24.060 for AD. AC Immune received an upfront payment of $100 million and is eligible to receive total potential payments of up to approximately $2.1 billion; these include an option exercise fee, development, commercial and sales milestones. Upon commercialization, AC Immune also is entitled to receive tiered double-digit royalties on worldwide net sales.



Positive interim data from the ABATE Phase 1b/2 trial in individuals with DS showed that ACI-24.060 was generally safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events related to the study drug and no cases of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA). ABATE will now start to evaluate the high dose of ACI-24.060 in individuals with DS.



Treatment of AD patients in the Phase 1b/2 ABATE trial continues.





















ACI-35.030 (JNJ-2056) anti-phospho-Tau (anti-pTau) active immunotherapy









AC Immune received the second ReTain-related milestone payment of CHF 24.6 million under its agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Janssen), a Johnson & Johnson company. The payment was triggered by the rapid prescreening rate in the potentially registrational Phase 2b ReTain trial investigating JNJ-2056 (ACI-35.030) to treat preclinical (pre-symptomatic) AD. Phase 1b/2a clinical testing showed that ACI-35.030 induces an antibody response targeting pathologic phosphorylated Tau while sparing normal physiological forms of Tau.



Johnson & Johnson received Fast Track designation for JNJ-2056 from the U.S. FDA for AD in July 2024.



The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has awarded the innovative medicine designation, the Innovation Passport, for ACI-35.030/JNJ-2056 in the treatment of AD. This is the entry point to the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) which aims to accelerate time to market and facilitate patient access.

















ACI-7104.056 anti-a-syn active immunotherapy









ACI-7104.056 demonstrated positive interim safety and immunogenicity in the Phase 2 VacSYn clinical trial in early PD patients:





Positive antibody responses were induced against the target antigen at week 6 after 2 immunizations and were strongly boostable.





ACI-7104.056 induced an increase in anti-a-syn antibodies on average 16-fold higher than the placebo background level after three immunizations.





To date, no clinically relevant safety issues have been reported and the most common adverse events were transient injection site reactions (49%) and headaches (18%).







Small Molecule Programs









ACI-19764 small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor is undergoing



in vivo



proof of concept with results expected in 2025 anticipated to enable investigational new drug (IND) application.



Our Morphomer Tau and Morphomer a-syn small molecule aggregation inhibitors have made steady progress with selection of lead candidates expected in 2025.









Diagnostic Programs









AC Immune’s partner Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) received FDA Fast Track Designation for the Tau positron emission tomography (PET) diagnostic PI-2620 in AD, progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), and corticobasal degeneration (CBD).



Phase 1 clinical trial of TDP-43-PET tracer ACI-19626 in genetic frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is ongoing with initial clinical data expected in 2025.



Completed IND-enabling studies of a-syn-PET tracer ACI-15916 for the diagnosis of PD.

















Thought and Innovation Leadership









AC Immune’s therapeutic and diagnostic programs were featured in multiple presentations at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s disease (AD/PD™ 2024). In addition, Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., CEO of AC Immune, led an industry symposium exploring the latest clinical advances in the diagnosis and treatment of alpha-synuclein pathologies.



AC Immune unveiled its novel therapeutic antibody drug conjugate technology morADC for improved efficacy in neurodegenerative diseases at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2024. morADC combines proprietary brain-penetrant small molecule Morphomers



®



with SupraAntigen



®



monoclonal antibodies and holds substantial promise in our fight against neurodegeneration.













Anticipated 2025 Milestones











Program





Milestone





Expected in









ACI-24.060





anti-Abeta active immunotherapy









ABATE Phase 2 trial interim results in AD and DS









H2 2025









ACI-7104.056





anti-a-syn active immunotherapy









Further interim results from Part 1 of Phase 2 VacSYn trial in PD, including pharmacodynamics and biomarkers









Initiation of Part 2 of VacSYn trial









H1 2025

























H2 2025









TDP-43





monoclonal antibody









Validated pharmacodynamic assay for clinical readout









H2 2025









ACI-19764





Small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor









Lead declaration and initiation of IND-enabling studies







IND/CTA filing









H1 2025













H2 2025









Morphomer-Tau aggregation inhibitors









Lead declaration and initiation of IND-enabling studies









H2 2025









Morphomer a‑syn aggregation inhibitor









Lead declaration









H2 2025









morADC











In vivo



PoC study of proprietary brain delivery platform









H1 2025









TDP-43-PET tracer









Initial Phase 1 readout in genetic FTD









H2 2025









ACI-15916





a-syn-PET tracer









Phase 1 readout









H2 2025























Analysis of Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2024











Cash Position:



The Company had total cash resources of CHF 165.5 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to total cash resources of CHF 103.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company’s cash balance provides sufficient capital resources into Q1 2027, assuming no other milestones.



The Company had total cash resources of CHF 165.5 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to total cash resources of CHF 103.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company’s cash balance provides sufficient capital resources into Q1 2027, assuming no other milestones.





Contract Revenues:



The Company recorded CHF 27.3 million in contract revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with CHF 14.8 million in contract revenues in the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2024, our contract revenues of CHF 27.3 million were related to:





The recognition of the second ReTain-related milestone payment of CHF 24.6 million under the agreement with Janssen. The milestone payment was triggered by the rapid rate of prescreening in the potentially registrational Phase 2b ReTain trial investigating active-immunotherapy candidate JNJ-2056 (ACI-35.030) to treat preclinical AD; and





The efforts made under the agreement with Takeda for the development, CMC, and regulatory activities.







R&D Expenditures:



R&D expense increased by CHF 8.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 to CHF 62.6 million, predominantly due to:







Discovery and preclinical expenses:



Decrease of CHF 1.8 million, primarily due to the completion of certain pre-clinical studies and our strategic focus on advancing clinical-stage programs. As a result, a greater proportion of our resources was allocated to clinical development activities rather than discovery and pre-clinical activities.







Clinical expenses:



Increase of CHF 8.8 million, primarily due to an increase of activities in our Phase 1b/2 ABATE study of ACI-24.060, and our Phase 2 VacSYn study of ACI-7104.056. This was partially offset by a decrease of CHF 0.8 million for the clinical development of ACI-35.030, driven by the completion of the prior Phase 1b/2a trial and its progression into the Phase 2b ReTain trial, where the costs are borne by Janssen.







Salary- and benefit-related costs:



Increase of CHF 1.0 million, primarily due to the annualization of 2023 hires and additional new hires during the year, which resulted in an increase in salary- and benefit-related costs of CHF 0.7 million, and CHF 0.3 million in share-based compensation expense.







G&A Expenditures:



G&A expenses increased by CHF 2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, to CHF 17.3 million. This increase is due to legal fees related to business development and licensing activities, as well as salaries and related costs, largely attributable to the higher expenses from equity awards granted in 2024, which have a higher fair value based on our share price development.



G&A expenses increased by CHF 2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, to CHF 17.3 million. This increase is due to legal fees related to business development and licensing activities, as well as salaries and related costs, largely attributable to the higher expenses from equity awards granted in 2024, which have a higher fair value based on our share price development.





IFRS Loss for the Period:



The Company reported a net loss after taxes of CHF 50.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with a net loss of CHF 54.2 million for the prior period.









2025 Financial Guidance









For the full year 2025, the Company expects its total cash expenditure to be in the range of CHF 75–85 million. The Company defines total cash expenditure as operating expenditures adjusted to include capital expenditures and offset by significant non-cash items (including share-based compensation and depreciation expense).

















About AC Immune SA







AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a global leader in precision prevention for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features sixteen therapeutic and diagnostic programs, including five in Phase 2 development and one in Phase 3. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$4.5 billion in potential milestone payments plus royalties.





SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, KR, NO and RU.





The information on our website and any other websites referenced herein is expressly not incorporated by reference into, and does not constitute a part of, this press release.







Forward looking statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.











Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In CHF thousands)





































As of





































December 31,













































2024

















2023













Assets

































































Non-current assets











































Property, plant and equipment

























2,651









3,376









Right-of-use assets

























5,437









3,508









Intangible asset

























50,416









50,416









Long-term financial assets

























415









361











Total non-current assets



























58,919









57,661



















































Current assets











































Prepaid expenses

























4,302









6,437









Accrued income

























1,099









246









Other current receivables

























1,104









622









Accounts receivable

























—









14,800









Short-term financial assets

























129,214









24,554









Cash and cash equivalents

























36,275









78,494











Total current assets



























171,994









125,153











Total assets



























230,913









182,814



















































Shareholders' equity and liabilities





















































































Shareholders’ equity











































Share capital

























2,226









2,089









Share premium

























478,506









474,907









Treasury shares

























(218)









(105)









Currency translation differences

























(5)









(51)









Accumulated losses

























(368,239)









(316,197)











Total shareholders’ equity



























112,270









160,643



















































Non-current liabilities











































Long-term deferred contract revenue

























4,560









—









Long-term lease liabilities

























4,401









2,825









Net employee defined benefit liabilities

























8,844









5,770











Total non-current liabilities



























17,805









8,595



















































Current liabilities











































Trade and other payables

























2,658









1,679









Accrued expenses

























12,098









11,087









Short-term deferred income

























—









138









Short-term deferred contract revenue

























85,056









—









Short-term lease liabilities

























1,026









672











Total current liabilities



























100,838









13,576











Total liabilities



























118,643









22,171











Total shareholders’ equity and liabilities



























230,913









182,814











Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss)







(



In CHF thousands, except for per-share data)

























































































































For the Year Ended





























December 31,





























2024













2023













2022













Revenue



































































Contract revenue

















27,309









14,801









3,935











Total revenue



















27,309









14,801









3,935



















































Operating expenses































































Research & development expenses

















(62,570)









(54,606)









(60,336)









General & administrative expenses

















(17,259)









(15,305)









(15,789)









Other operating income/(expense), net

















142









1,486









1,343











Total operating expenses



















(79,687)









(68,425)









(74,782)











Operating loss



















(52,378)









(53,624)









(70,847)

















































Financial income

















3,196









1,044









69









Financial expense

















(133)









(176)









(355)









Exchange differences

















(1,598)









(1,467)









393











Finance result, net



















1,465









(599)









107



















































Loss before tax



















(50,913)









(54,223)









(70,740)









Income tax expense

















(3)









(10)









(13)











Loss for the period



















(50,916)









(54,233)









(70,753)

















































Loss per share:









































Basic and diluted loss for the period attributable to equity holders

















(0.51)









(0.64)









(0.85)











Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)









(In CHF thousands)





























For the Year Ended





























December 31,





























2024













2023













2022











Loss for the period

















(50,916)









(54,233)









(70,753)









Items that may be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):









































Currency translation differences

















46









(61)









10









Items that will not to be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):









































Remeasurement gains/(losses) on defined-benefit plans (net of tax)

















(3,084)









(1,669)









4,426









Other comprehensive income/(loss)

















(3,038)









(1,730)









4,436











Total comprehensive loss, net of tax



















(53,954)









(55,963)









(66,317)











