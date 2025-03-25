AC Immune SA to Highlight Advanced Immunotherapy Pipeline at AD/PD™ 2025 Conference

AC Immune will present advancements in active immunotherapies at AD/PD™ 2025, focusing on precision prevention for neurodegenerative diseases.

Quiver AI Summary

AC Immune SA announced its participation in the upcoming International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD™ 2025) in Vienna, Austria, from April 1-5, 2025, where it will showcase its innovative pipeline of active immunotherapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company will host a symposium on April 2, focusing on advancements in tailored prevention strategies, featuring prominent experts in the field. Presentations will cover various topics, including disease modification in Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease prevention, and new drug developments targeting tau and alpha-synuclein. Additionally, AC Immune will highlight oral and poster presentations related to its research and collaborations, emphasizing its leadership in precision medicine for neurodegenerative disorders.

Potential Positives

AC Immune will showcase its industry-leading pipeline of active immunotherapies at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD™ 2025), highlighting its commitment to innovation in neurodegenerative disease prevention.

The company is hosting a symposium featuring key opinion leaders and industry experts, which enhances its visibility and positions AC Immune as a leader in the field of active immunotherapy.

Presentations will cover significant advancements in clinical trials and collaboration with major pharmaceutical companies, signaling strong partnerships that could enhance funding and support for AC Immune's pipeline.

Potential Negatives

Dependent on future clinical trial results: The emphasis on upcoming presentations and clinical developments suggests a reliance on upcoming events for potential success, indicating uncertainty in current product efficacy.

Risks associated with forward-looking statements: The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements that highlight uncertainty and potential risks, which could diminish investor confidence.

Potential lack of immediate actionable results: The release focuses on future presentations and studies rather than presenting current, tangible results or advancements, which may leave stakeholders wanting more immediate information.

FAQ

What is the purpose of AC Immune's upcoming symposium at AD/PD™ 2025?

The symposium will highlight advances in active immunotherapies for neurodegenerative diseases.

When and where will the symposium take place?

The symposium will occur on April 2, 2025, in Hall A during AD/PD™ 2025 in Vienna, Austria.

Who are some of the key speakers at the AC Immune symposium?

Key speakers include Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., Werner Poewe, M.D., and Lennert Steukers, Ph.D.

What type of presentations will AC Immune showcase at the conference?

AC Immune will showcase oral presentations, posters, and a Q&A session related to its precision medicine pipeline.

How can interested parties access the symposium's replay?

A replay of the Industry Symposium will be available on AC Immune's website after the event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ACIU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $ACIU stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





AC Immune Announces Upcoming Presentations and Industry Symposium on Active Immunotherapies at AD/PD™ 2025









AC Immune to host symposium highlighting the company’s industry-leading pipeline of active immunotherapies for precision prevention of neurodegenerative diseases



AC Immune to host symposium highlighting the company’s industry-leading pipeline of active immunotherapies for precision prevention of neurodegenerative diseases



Multiple presentations at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease (AD/PD™ 2025) showcasing the diversity of the company’s precision medicine pipeline









Lausanne, Switzerland, March 25, 2025



– AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced upcoming presentations highlighting its precision medicine pipeline at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD™ 2025) taking place in Vienna, Austria, on April 1 – 5, 2025. AC Immune will host an industry symposium highlighting advances in the clinical development of active immunotherapies featuring key opinion leaders, industry experts and AC Immune leadership.







Industry Symposium: Unlocking active immunotherapy for tailored prevention strategies in neurodegenerative diseases











Session Date/Time: Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 8:40 – 10:40 am CET





Location: Hall A







Opening and Closing Remarks:



Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., CEO of AC Immune







Perspectives of disease-modification in Parkinson’s disease







Presenter: Werner Poewe, M.D. (Medical University of Innsbruck)





Time: 8:50 – 9:10 am CET







Targeting alpha-synuclein in early Parkinson’s disease: ACI-7104.056 in the Phase 2 trial VacSYn







Presenter: Günther Staffler, Ph.D. (AC Immune)





Time: 9:10 – 9:25 am CET







Precision Prevention for Alzheimer’s disease







Presenter: Philip Scheltens, M.D., Ph.D. (EQT Life Sciences, Amsterdam University Medical Center) Time: 9:25 – 9:50 am CET







The first active immunotherapy for AD prevention: ACI-35.030/JNJ2056 in the Phase 2b Re



t



ain study







Presenter: Lennert Steukers, Ph.D. (Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine)





Time: 9:50 – 10:05 am CET







Anti-Abeta active immunotherapy in early AD and DSAD: ACI-24.060 in the Phase 1b/2 ABATE study







Presenter: Anke Post, M.D., Ph.D. (AC Immune)





Time: 10:05 – 10:20 am CET





The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session, and a replay of the Industry Symposium will be available on the Events page of AC Immune’s website after the event.











Oral Presentations













Morphomer® small molecules targeting Tau for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease







Presenter: Nicolas Preitner, Ph.D. (AC Immune)





Session:



Translational Drug Development and Experimental Models







Location: Hall C





Date/Time: Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 16:40 – 16:55 pm CET







Development of Morphomer-antibody drug conjugates – a new class of drugs for neurodegenerative diseases







Virtual On-Demand Oral Presentation -



Virtual OO - 186







Presenter: Nampally Sreenivasachary, Ph.D. (AC Immune)







Discovery and optimization of therapeutic small molecules targeting alpha-synuclein aggregation







Virtual On-Demand Oral Presentation -



Virtual OO - 187







Presenter: Elpida Tsika, Ph.D. (AC Immune)











Poster Presentations













Defining optimal thresholds for time-to-event endpoints for Parkinson’s disease clinical trials







Poster on Board -



SHIFT 02-066







Presenter: Nicolas Sanchez (AC Immune)











Presentations and posters by our collaboration partners













Antibodies generated by JNJ-64042056, an active anti-pTau immunotherapy, in clinical trial ACI-35-1802 can block Tau seeding in neurons







Presenter: Clara Theunis, Ph.D. (Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine)





Session:



Abeta & Tau Immunotherapies







Location: Hall E





Date/Time: Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 12:40 – 12:55 am CET







Immunization with JNJ-64042056 generates antibodies in non-human primates that inhibit Tau aggregation in a neuronal Tau seeding model







Poster on Board -



SHIFT 02-636







Presenter: Bruno Vasconcelos, Ph.D. (Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine)











About AC Immune SA







AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a global leader in precision prevention for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features a range of therapeutic and diagnostic programs, including candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 development. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$4.5 billion in potential milestone payments plus royalties.





SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, KR, NO and RU.





The information on our website and any other websites referenced herein is expressly not incorporated by reference into, and does not constitute a part of, this press release.







For further information, please contact:













SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications











Gary Waanders, Ph.D., MBA





AC Immune





Phone: +41 21 345 91 91





Email: gary.waanders@cimmune.com















U.S. Investors











Christina Tartaglia





Precision AQ





Phone: +1 332 322 7430





Email:



christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com





























International Media











Chris Maggos





Cohesion Bureau





Phone: +41 79 367 6254





Email: chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com















Forward looking statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.







Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.